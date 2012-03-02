An engineer of Oil and Natural Gas Corp (ONGC) works inside the Kalol oil field in Gujarat September 12, 2009. REUTERS/Amit Dave/Files

NEW DELHI The union government said it raised 127.67 billion rupees through its auction on Thursday of a 5 percent stake in state-run Oil and Natural Gas Corp (ONGC.NS).

Valid bids were received for 420.42 million shares, at a volume weighted average price of 303.67 rupees per share.

The government had offered 427.77 million shares in the auction and had set a floor price of 290 rupees each.

ONGC shares closed down 2.4 percent at 281.40 rupees on Friday in a firm Mumbai market.

(Reporting by Manoj Kumar; Editing by Ted Kerr)