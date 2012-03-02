India's industrial output up 3.1 percent in April
NEW DELHI India's industrial output grew 3.1 percent in April from a year earlier, government data showed on Monday.
NEW DELHI The union government said it raised 127.67 billion rupees through its auction on Thursday of a 5 percent stake in state-run Oil and Natural Gas Corp (ONGC.NS).
Valid bids were received for 420.42 million shares, at a volume weighted average price of 303.67 rupees per share.
The government had offered 427.77 million shares in the auction and had set a floor price of 290 rupees each.
ONGC shares closed down 2.4 percent at 281.40 rupees on Friday in a firm Mumbai market.
(Reporting by Manoj Kumar; Editing by Ted Kerr)
NEW DELHI India's industrial output grew 3.1 percent in April from a year earlier, government data showed on Monday.
NEW DELHI/MUMBAI The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) is at an advanced stage of preparing a list of bad loans where resolution is required under the country's insolvency and bankruptcy rules, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley said on Monday.