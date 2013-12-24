NEW DELHI Dec 24 India's Oil and Natural Gas
Corp has evacuated its employees from its operations
in South Sudan, following violent clashes between groups
supporting President Salva Kiir and rebel leader Riek Machar,
two company officials said.
ONGC's overseas arm, ONGC Videsh, has a 25 percent stake in
two joint-venture companies operating two oil blocks in South
Sudan.
"The blocks are shut. So it made sense for us to evacuate
our people as soon as possible," an ONGC Videsh official, who
did not wish to be named, said on Tuesday.
The two blocks, where ONGC Videsh has invested about $700
million, had resumed production in April after staying shut
since January 2012 due to political unrest.
(Reporting by Krishna N Das and Mayank Bharadwaj)