MUMBAI, July 8 India plans to sell a 5 to 10
percent stake in state-run energy explorer Oil and Natural Gas
Corp in a deal that could fetch it as much as 350
billion rupees ($5.84 billion) at current market price, the
Economic Times newspaper reported on Tuesday.
The newspaper said the Indian finance ministry had suggested
a 5 percent stake sale in ONGC in a draft proposal to a cabinet
panel. The paper said it was not clear how much stake the
government would eventually put on sale. (bit.ly/1r4LOTp)
It cited an unnamed government official as saying the
process of hiring bankers would be started soon. The government
owns nearly 69 percent of ONGC.
An ONGC spokesman was not immediately available for comment.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government is expected to
announce plans for up to a record $11.7 billion of stake sales
in state-run firms in its maiden budget on Thursday, as it looks
to bolster state finances.
($1 = 59.9150 Indian Rupees)
(Reporting by Aman Shah in Mumbai; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)