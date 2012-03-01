CORRECTED-UPDATE 5-Oil rises as investors buy into U.S. crude
LONDON, June 12 Oil rose on Monday after futures traders increased their bets on a renewed price upswing even though rising U.S. drilling helped keep physical markets bloated.
MUMBAI, March 1 India's $2.5 billion auction of government shares in Oil and Natural Gas Corp was nearly covered by close, the country's two main stock exchanges said in a joint statement.
The auction received bids for 420.3 million shares compared to the 427.8 million on offer, the exchanges said, without disclosing an average bidding price. (Reporting by Sumeet Chatterjee; Editing by Aradhana Aravindan)
LONDON, June 12 Oil rose on Monday after futures traders increased their bets on a renewed price upswing even though rising U.S. drilling helped keep physical markets bloated.
ABU SAMRA, QATAR-SAUDI ARABIA BORDER June 12 (Reuters) - Q atar's normally bustling desert border with Saudi Arabia was eerily quiet on Monday, with a few dozen frustrated travellers bemoaning a rift between Gulf powers that has frozen movement across Qatar's only land border.