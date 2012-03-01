MUMBAI, March 1 India's $2.5 billion auction of government shares in Oil and Natural Gas Corp was nearly covered by close, the country's two main stock exchanges said in a joint statement.

The auction received bids for 420.3 million shares compared to the 427.8 million on offer, the exchanges said, without disclosing an average bidding price. (Reporting by Sumeet Chatterjee; Editing by Aradhana Aravindan)