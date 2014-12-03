A technician opens a pressure gas valve inside the Oil and Natural Gas Corp (ONGC) group gathering station on the outskirts of Ahmedabad March 2, 2012. REUTERS/Amit Dave/Files

MUMBAI India is considering reworking the subsidy sharing formula for Oil and Natural Gas Corp (ONGC.NS), Oil Minister Dharmendra Pradhan said on Wednesday, in a bid to lower its discount burden and boost the state-run oil company's profits.

Pradhan did not give details in a written statement while responding to a lawmaker's query.

The country's largest oil and gas explorer, nearly 69 percent owned by the government, has seen profits decline due to the sale of crude oil to state-run refiners at discounted rates.

India does not regulate prices of petrol and diesel any longer, but state-owned companies are forced to discount prices of other common fuels such as kerosene and cooking gas to keep a lid on retail prices.

Any move to lessen its discount burden will be favoured by investors as the government plans to sell a 5 percent stake, worth about $2.5 billion, in ONGC as part of its divestment programme.

Shares in ONGC ended 3 percent higher at 371.45 rupees, while the broader Nifty rose 0.15 percent.

(Reporting by Nigam Prusty in New Delhi; Writing by Aman Shah; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)