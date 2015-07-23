By Rajendra Jadhav
| MUMBAI, July 23
MUMBAI, July 23 The price of Indian onions, a
staple that has sparked protests in the past and toppled state
governments, has jumped to its highest in nearly two years and
could fuel food inflation as scant rain delays plantings.
Persistently high food prices, mainly for onions used in
everything from bhajis to biryanis, are politically sensitive in
India as more than a quarter of its 1.25 billion people live on
a maximum of 74 cents per day.
High food costs lifted India's June consumer inflation to an
eight-month high, and a further rise could stop the central bank
from cutting lending rates that are key to boosting growth.
At India's largest wholesale onion market of Lasalgaon in
Maharashtra state, the average price has leaped 54 percent in
two weeks to 2,550 rupees ($40) per 100 kg, its highest since
November 2013.
Prices could jump further as a mismatch between demand and
supply is expected to worsen due to weak monsoon rains, said
Changdev Holkar, former director of the National Agricultural
Cooperative Marketing Federation.
Rain in Maharashtra, India's top onion producer, has been
over a third less than normal so far in the June-September
monsoon season.
The southern state of Karnataka, another major onion
producer, has had a quarter less rain and the official forecast
is that this year India could suffer its first drought since
2009 due to the El Nino weather pattern.
Unseasonable weather, hoarding and price manipulation have
in the past led to dramatic price rises, and the administration
of Prime Minister Narendra Modi is keen to avoid the fallout
that had hit the state governments of Delhi and Rajasthan.
The government has already decided to create a small buffer
stock of onions to check any price spike but more needs to be
done, industry body ASSOCHAM has said. (bit.ly/1g7RFqD)
Indians eat up to 15 million tonnes of onions a year, using
them as a base for most of their dishes.
The country harvested 18.9 million tonnes in 2014/15, but a
significant amount was damaged due to untimely rains and
hailstorms during February to April.
"Sensing a shortage, farmers are slowly releasing old crop,"
said R.P. Gupta, director at the National Horticultural Research
and Development Foundation.
A Lasalgaon trader said usually new-season supplies rise
from end-September but this year that could happen only from
November.
"Until then prices will remain firm at the current level or
could rise further."
($1 = 63.7500 Indian rupees)
(Editing by Krishna N. Das and David Evans)