MUMBAI, July 17 Onion prices in India hit a
two-and-a-half-year high on Wednesday riding a supply squeeze
due to last year's drought in key growing areas, and traders
expect prices to spiral up further in a month as demand remains
strong due to Ramadan.
Onion is a common ingredient in many Indian dishes. Soaring
prices of the vegetable have helped dislodge Indian state
governments in the past, and rising food costs often spark
street protests in a country where nearly a third of the 1.2
billion population live on under $1.25 per day.
The average prices at Lasalgaon, India's largest wholesale
onion market in the western state of Maharashtra, rose to 2,411
rupees ($40.72) per 100 kg on Wednesday, the highest since
January 2011.
The wholesale price has risen about 50 percent in a month,
although retail prices have more than doubled in some metros
like Mumbai to 30 rupees per kg.
"Last year's drought curtailed production in Maharashtra.
The supply shortfall is hardening prices and we can see further
upside in coming weeks," said Changdev Holkar, a director at the
National Agricultural Co-operative Marketing Federation.
During the Muslim fasting month of Ramadan, which started
this year on July 9, consumption of onions rises because it is
used in making traditional cuisine.
Maharashtra is the country's top onion producer. In 2012, it
was hit by the worst drought in more than four decades, curbing
the area planted with onions and trimming yields. The state's
output fell nearly 16 percent to 4.76 million tonnes in 2012/13.
Daily supplies in the Lasalgaon spot market have come down
to around 1,000 tonnes compared to around 1,800 tonnes during
the same time last year, said an official at the National
Horticultural Research and Development Foundation.
Food inflation accelerated for the second month in a row in
June, touching 9.74 percent as vegetable prices shot up, helping
retail inflation rise to 9.87 percent, snapping a
three-month easing trend.
The Congress-party led government, battling economic
pressures including a rupee falling to record lows and an
all-time high current account deficit as well as reviving
inflation, must face elections within a year.
NEW CROP, SLOWING EXPORTS
Onion prices may ease with the new crop arriving in small
quantities from the end of August, but any substantial price
decline will only come in October, Holkar said.
"Farmers have increased the area due to higher prices. Onion
prices will fall once supplies peak from the new season crop,
but the weather needs to remain favourable until harvesting," he
said.
Sometimes, despite a higher area planted with onion, output
drops due to excess rainfall that spoils the bulb.
India, a key supplier to Asian and Gulf countries, exported
511,616 tonnes in the first three months of the current
financial year that started on April 1. But exports are falling
due to higher prices and as new season supplies have started
from China and Pakistan.
"Exports demand is very weak. China and Pakistan are
offering more than $150 discount (per tonne) over Indian
prices," said a Mumbai-based exporter, who declined to be
identified.
"Onion exports in July and August are likely to fall
sharply. They will recover from September onwards," he said.
($1 = 59.2150 Indian rupees)
