* Government wants to calm onion prices before state
elections
* Forecast rain may delay harvesting, spoil government
effort
* India eats 15m tonnes of onions in curries per year
By Rajendra Jadhav
MUMBAI, Oct 24 India has become so desperate for
fresh stocks of the onions it uses in spicy curries that it is
turning to regional rival China and sanctions-hit Iran for
supplies, and there is even talk of airlifts to ease soaring
prices.
But despite a swirl of high-level meetings on Thursday, the
government is unlikely to land imports in substantial quantities
before state elections begin on Nov. 11, with state-run firms
struggling to clinch deals and private players risk-averse.
Indians eat their way through 15 million tonnes of onions a
year, using them as the base for traditional dishes such as
biryani and bhaji. This has made high prices a hot potato that
has in the past contributed to the fall of state governments.
Retail prices of onions have quadrupled in three months -
now costing over 100 rupees ($1.62) a kilo, which is what a
third of the population live on per day - as a supply squeeze
caused by wet weather has hampered harvests.
Farm and food ministers met with Delhi Chief Minister Sheila
Dikshit in New Delhi on Thursday to discuss ways to curb
galloping prices in the Indian capital.
Onion prices were a major factor in pushing inflation to a
seven-month high in September of 6.46 percent, and the
government, led by the Congress party, is facing heated calls in
the media to bring prices down by whatever means.
India has never before imported onions by air but Farm
Minister Sharad Pawar proposed just that on Wednesday because
sea transport takes longer and so cannot replenish supplies as
fast, thereby bringing down prices.
Elections in the capital and in the states of Rajasthan,
Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Mizoram kick off in November.
"The state-run agencies are floating import tenders, but
supplies are likely to come only after 3-4 weeks," said Changdev
Holkar, a director at the National Agricultural Cooperative
Marketing Federation.
"And quantity would be also miniscule compared to demand."
Private traders won't rescue the world's No. 2 producer and
consumer because they know prices could quickly fall - farmers
have planted far and wide to reap the benefit of high prices.
"Onions are highly perishable. Once you import, you have to
sell at whatever price is prevailing in the market. You can't
wait for prices to rise," said Ajit Shah, president of the onion
exporters' association.
And even stopping exports won't help matters, because they
have already shrunk to just a trickle.
"Our prices are too high. Buyers are switching to Pakistan
and China," said a Mumbai-based exporter. Indian onions cost
$900 per tonne whereas $570 will buy you a tonne from China.
Pawar stuck to basic supply-demand economics on Thursday to
bring relief. "Supplies from the new season crop would start in
two to three weeks and that would depress prices," he said.
He might be disappointed, though. Heavy rains are expected
in the next few days in big onion-growing states of Maharashtra,
Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka - and that could be disastrous,
Holkar said, disrupting harvesting and damaging the crop.
"Right now, imports or restrictions on exports cannot change
the demand-supply equation. Dry weather for two to three weeks
can increase supplies and bring down prices," said Shah.
($1 = 61.6000 Indian rupees)
(Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Jo Winterbottom and
Mark Heinrich)