NEW DELHI Jan 28 When Anando Mukerjee tells
people in India that he's an opera singer, they are intrigued -
and impressed. Opera is almost unheard of in a country obsessed
with Bollywood spectacle.
Mukerjee wants to change that. As India's only male tenor
performing on the global stage, the 30-something singer has made
it his mission to demystify the art form through live shows,
social media and by adapting opera to an Indian context.
"The youth, they don't have an interest, not because of any
fault of their own," he told Reuters in an interview in New
Delhi, the capital. "But because they haven't been exposed to
it."
Mukerjee, who calls himself the face of opera in India,
hopes to collaborate with music societies in the country. Plans
include bringing noted European operatic works to India, with an
Indian cast and setting that local audiences would relate to.
Mukerjee cites the example of "Carmen", a four-act opera set
in 19th-century Spain, which he said could easily be moved to
India's desert state of Rajasthan and sung in Indian languages.
"Just as we've had adaptations of Shakespeare in Bollywood,
one can easily adapt great operatic masterpieces to an Indian
narrative," he said.
A few operas with an Indian context have been staged in the
country over the years, including a 2013 production that
relocated Orpheus's descent into the underworld to India, with
the mythical Greek hero required to cross the Ganges river.
Mukerjee said he was in touch with several Indian
film-makers keen to feature him in the movies.
He was 13 when he discovered his love for music, tuning in
to crooner Al Martino's 1952 hit single "Here in My Heart" on
India's state-run radio. He quit academics for opera after a
degree in molecular biology from Cambridge.
At 23, he took singing lessons from vocal coaches such as
Swedish tenor Nicolai Gedda, and made his debut in 2006 at
Belgrade's National Theatre, singing the part of Rodolfo in
Italian composer Giacomo Puccini's "La bohème". His first name
often leads overseas audiences to mistake him for a South
American or someone from the Mediterranean.
The London-based singer describes himself as a lirico-spinto
tenor, versatile enough to sing within limits both the lyrical
and dramatic roles of the operatic repertoire.
At his December concerts in New Delhi and Mumbai this year,
Mukerjee plans to sing at least one aria, or key solo, as an
encore in the Hindi language.
"If you don't compromise on artistic integrity, and you
don't dilute it artistically, and you make it accessible and
make it really Indian, it's a win-win formula," he said.
