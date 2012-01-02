NEW DELHI Jan 2 India has raised the export duty on iron ore to 30 percent on both fines and lumps, a top industry official said on Monday, making the basic raw material for steel making costlier on global markets.

"The new rate is 30 percent on both fines and lumps," said R.K. Sharma, secretary general of the Federation of Indian Mineral Industries (FIMI).

India, which used to be the world's third-biggest iron ore exporter, wants to conserve the natural resource for domestic consumption.

The duty was previously 20 percent on both fines and lumps.

