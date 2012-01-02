India's Wipro says date for ADR bonus issue not decided
June 12 Indian software exporter Wipro Ltd said on Monday the payable date for its American Depository Receipts (ADR) bonus issue is yet to be determined.
NEW DELHI Jan 2 India has raised the export duty on iron ore to 30 percent on both fines and lumps, a top industry official said on Monday, making the basic raw material for steel making costlier on global markets.
"The new rate is 30 percent on both fines and lumps," said R.K. Sharma, secretary general of the Federation of Indian Mineral Industries (FIMI).
India, which used to be the world's third-biggest iron ore exporter, wants to conserve the natural resource for domestic consumption.
The duty was previously 20 percent on both fines and lumps.
(Reporting by Ratnajyoti Dutta; Editing by Jo Winterbottom)
* Softbank Group Corp has reached a broad agreement to combine Flipkart with Snapdeal - Nikkei Source text: (http://s.nikkei.com/2tdBrm8) Further company coverage: