Nov 12 India's industrial output grew a faster-than-expected 2.5 percent year-on-year in September, helped by a rebound in capital goods sector, government data showed on Wednesday. Analysts polled by Reuters had forecast the output to grow a meagre 0.6 percent. Industrial production was upwardly revised to 0.5 percent year-on-year in August from 0.4 percent earlier. --------------------------------------------------------------- Sept 2014 Aug 2014 Sept 2013 INDUSTRIAL GROWTH 2.5 0.5 2.7 Manufacturing 2.5 -1.3 1.4 Consumer goods -4.0 -6.5 1.0 Consumer durables -11.3 -15.0 -10.6 Consumer non-durables 1.5 -0.4 12.0 Capital goods 11.6 -9.8 -6.6 Mining 0.7 2.02 3.6 Electricity 3.9 12.9 12.9 (Annual growth in percentage) (Based on the new series with 2004/05 as base year) ---------------------------------------------------------------- (Compiled by Manoj Kumar in NEW DELHI; editing by Malini Menon)