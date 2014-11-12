Nov 12 India's industrial output grew
a faster-than-expected 2.5 percent year-on-year in September,
helped by a rebound in capital goods sector, government data
showed on Wednesday.
Analysts polled by Reuters had forecast the output to grow a
meagre 0.6 percent. Industrial production was upwardly revised
to 0.5 percent year-on-year in August from 0.4 percent earlier.
---------------------------------------------------------------
Sept 2014 Aug 2014 Sept 2013
INDUSTRIAL GROWTH 2.5 0.5 2.7
Manufacturing 2.5 -1.3 1.4
Consumer goods -4.0 -6.5 1.0
Consumer durables -11.3 -15.0 -10.6
Consumer non-durables 1.5 -0.4 12.0
Capital goods 11.6 -9.8 -6.6
Mining 0.7 2.02 3.6
Electricity 3.9 12.9 12.9
(Annual growth in percentage)
(Based on the new series with 2004/05 as base year)
----------------------------------------------------------------
(Compiled by Manoj Kumar in NEW DELHI; editing by Malini Menon)