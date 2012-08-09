MUMBAI Aug 9 The Indian rupee trimmed gains on Thursday after industrial output in June unexpectedly fell, while bond yields fell and stocks pared some of their gains.

India said earlier India's factory output contracted 1.8 percent in June from a year ago, missing expectations for 1 percent growth.

The rupee was last trading at 55.15 per dollar compared to around 55.08 before the data, though that was still stronger than its 55.42/43 close against the dollar on Wednesday.

The benchmark 10-year bond yield fell about 2 basis points to 8.11 percent from levels before the data, while stocks trimmed some of their earlier gains, with the BSE index last up 0.2 percent.

(Reporting by Mumbai markets team; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)