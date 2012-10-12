(Repeats item ahead of data)
* Industrial output likely grew 1.1 pct yoy in Aug
* Data due on Friday, Oct 12 around 0530 GMT
BANGALORE, Oct 9 India's factory output likely
grew a modest 1.1 percent annually in August after barely
growing at all in July, indicating weak domestic and global
demand, a Reuters poll showed.
The index of industrial production (IIP), which
measures output at factories, mines and utilities in India,
likely inched up a median 1.1 percent year-on-year in August,
after posting a negligible 0.1 percent growth in July. The data
are due on Friday, Oct 12 around 0530 GMT.
Forecasts from the survey of 26 economists ranged from a
contraction of 6 percent to growth of 2.5 percent.
"There's nothing very greatly positive about the (IIP)
number. At this particular point in time, it is more statistical
than anything else," said Siddhartha Sanyal, Barclays Capital
economist who expects output to grow by 2 percent in August.
Sanyal said his growth forecast reflected a low year-ago
comparison rather than an improvement in economic conditions.
Infrastructure output, which makes up nearly 38
percent of factory output, grew just 2.1 percent annually in
August, data released at the end of September showed.
The August factory output poll's median suggests that
factory conditions will remain fragile.
"I think it's (industrial production) going to be pretty
stagnant in the next several months and there might be a slight
pick-up next year, hopefully, but nothing dramatic," said
Capital Economics' senior economist Andrew Kenningham, who
forecasts a stagnation in factory output for August.
Recent economic surveys suggest that slow global growth and
uncertainties surrounding the euro zone debt crisis will
continue to weigh on factories worldwide and challenge a global
economy that is trying to outrun recession.
India's exports have fallen annually in five of the past six
months as lack of demand from key destinations such as the U.S.
and Europe has hurt trade.
The Indian economy faces a multitude of challenges. Growth
is languishing near a three-year low of 5.5 percent in the
quarter to June. Still, while inflation remains stubbornly high,
the Reserve Bank of India looks unlikely to ease monetary policy
soon.
A hike in diesel prices, part of a package of reforms that
the government launched in mid-September to revive the economy,
w ill likely keep inflation high in October and dampen hopes of
an interest rate cut.
"I think they won't cut rates until next year though it is
possible that they will have to do something in...response to
what the government has done," Kenningham said.
(Reporting by Deepti Govind; Editing by Eric Meijer)