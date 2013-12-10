* For full poll data click on
* Poll shows industrial output down 1.2 pct y/y in Oct
* Retail inflation to remain high, limiting c.bank's options
* Data due on Thursday, Dec 12 around 1200 GMT
By Rahul Karunakar
BANGALORE, Dec 10 Indian factory output probably
shrank in October, hurt mainly by key infrastructure industries
cutting production for the first time in eight months, a Reuters
poll found on Tuesday.
However, other data on Thursday is expected to show retail
inflation remained elevated, giving little room for the Reserve
Bank of India to support dwindling output.
India's new central bank chief, who has raised policy
interest rates twice since taking office in September to tackle
price pressures, said last month no single data point will
determine its next move on curtailing high inflation.
Industrial production probably contracted 1.2
percent annually in October, after rising 2.0 percent in
September, according to the median of 26 economists.
"The notable deceleration in the October core industries
index, taken as an indication of the broader investment
momentum, sets the stage for a weak IP (industrial production)
outcome," said Radhika Rao, an economist at DBS in Singapore.
Production in the core industries - also known as
infrastructure output and includes coal,
electricity, cement, crude oil and steel factories - contracted
in October year-on-year for the first time since February.
Output in those industries, which account for more than a
third of overall factory production, fell 0.6 percent annually
that month versus 8.0 percent growth in September, according to
data last week.
Weak factory production will also be in line with the
findings of an HSBC purchasing managers' index (PMI) which
showed manufacturing activity contracted for the third straight
month in October on dwindling demand.
However, the latest PMI reading showed factory activity
returned to growth in November, suggesting a slow recovery in
manufacturing may be under way.
"Overall the outlook (for industrial output) is for a modest
recovery. I think we have seen the worst of it," said Vishnu
Varathan, an economist at Mizuho Bank in Singapore.
Although the PMI survey pointed to some good news on
inflation, the Reuters poll showed retail inflation is forecast
to have remained at uncomfortable levels for policymakers in
November due to stubbornly high food prices.
Annual consumer inflation <INCPIY=ECI] is expected to just
nudge lower to 10.00 percent in November, from 10.09 percent in
October, according to the poll of 21 economists.
Food prices rose 12.56 percent in October and analysts say
prices of vegetables still remain high due to supply-chain
problems - despite a good monsoon harvest.
An expansion in farm output and some infrastructure helped
India's economy recover slightly in the July-September quarter,
but growth still hovered close to decade lows, tempering hopes
of a sustained rebound ahead of national elections due early
next year.
(Polling and analysis by Sarbani Haldar and Hari Kishan;
Editing by Kim Coghill)