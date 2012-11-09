* For full poll data click on
* Industrial output likely rose 2.8 pct y/y in Sept
* Data due on Monday, Nov 12 around 0530 GMT
By Deepti Govind
BANGALORE, Nov 9 India's industrial production
likely grew at a steady but slow annual pace in September,
lifted by infrastructure output, in what is likely to be further
evidence of a sluggish economy, a Reuters poll showed.
The index of industrial production (IIP), which
measures the output at factories, mines and utilities, rose an
annual 2.8 percent in September, the fastest since February,
according to a survey of 25 economists.
That would be only slightly better than 2.7 percent in
August, less than a third of the rates of over 9 percent clocked
in 2010 and well off the double-digit growth seen during the
boom times before the global financial crisis hit in 2008.
It would also show much slower growth than Asian rival
China, which clocked a 9.2 percent industrial output annual
growth rate in September and is expected to do even a bit better
in October.
Factory output accounts for a little more than 15 percent of
India's economy, which has grown at annual rates of 5 to 5.5
percent each quarter since the start of the year, the slowest
rates in nearly three years.
"There seems to be some stabilisation, but it's coming at a
very low level and while there are encouraging signs of some
activity in infrastructure, a lot of ground needs to be covered
in other aspects," said Jyotinder Kaur, economist at HDFC Bank.
Forecasts ranged from 1.6 percent to 4.1 percent, the
narrowest in at least two years of polls, suggesting economists
are more certain about a relatively weak outcome.
Earlier this year, the average range was more than twice as
wide for an IIP release.
Either way, the start of the festive season in India points
to a rise in factory output in the run-up.
"We believe there will be some amount of momentum ...
September being just a month ahead of Diwali, where producers
tend to start upping their production scale because they expect
demand in the festive season to be high," said Yuvika Oberoi,
economist at Yes Bank.
Infrastructure output or core output, which
makes up nearly 38 percent of industrial production, grew 5.1
percent year-over-year in September, stronger than 2.3 percent
in August, government data showed last week.
That index measures the output at eight of India's key
infrastructure industries and is widely regarded as a precursor
to the IIP data.
Of those eight, economists predict that strong performances
by mining, manufacturing and cement will hold up the headline
industrial production growth rate at levels similar to August.
Some expect industrial production to benefit, in coming
months, from an improvement in domestic demand which has been
bogged down by still-relatively high interest rates and rising
food and fuel prices.
"On the demand side there are some tentative signs that the
industrial slowdown may have bottomed out," said A. Prasanna,
economist at ICICI Securities Primary Dealership, who expects
industrial production grew an annual 3.4 percent in September.
While the worst might be over for India's economic growth,
the recovery will be gradual from that is expected to be the
weakest fiscal year expansion in a decade.
But it is far from clear whether manufacturing has passed
its weakest point.
The HSBC manufacturing purchasing managers' index (PMI)
inched up in October from September's 10-month low as new orders
picked up, but provisional government data showed exports fell
11 percent in September from a year earlier.
"If you look at some of the other indicators, the export
figures and the business surveys, they are not pointing to any
underlying improvement in the situation," said Andrew
Kenningham, economist at Capital Economics.
India will probably miss its revised fiscal deficit target
for the fiscal year ending in March, casting doubt over the
country's efforts to avert a credit rating downgrade, a separate
Reuters poll showed on Wednesday.
(Polling by Rahul Karunakar and Shaloo Shrivastava; Editing by
Kim Coghill)