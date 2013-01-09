* For full poll data click on
* Survey shows industrial output likely rose 0.7 pct y/y in
Nov
* Data due on Friday, Jan 11 around 0530 GMT
By Deepti Govind
BANGALORE, Jan 9 India's manufacturers barely
increased production in November compared to the year before as
factories closed for holidays a month later than in 2011, a
Reuters poll found on Wednesday.
The survey of 25 economists predicted that the index of
industrial production (IIP), measuring output at
factories, mines and utilities, rose just 0.7 percent
year-on-year in November following an 8.2 percent rise in
October.
Production was likely hit as Diwali, a widely observed
religious festival in India that sees many factories shutting
shop for a day or two, was celebrated in November last year. The
year before it was in October.
"Comparatively there were lesser working days in November
2012 and hence the base effect," said Aman Mohunta, economist at
Nomura.
Forecasts for the notoriously volatile indicator ranged from
a contraction of 3.3 percent to growth of 6.3 percent.
November's reading will be knocked by the previous year's IIP
clocking a high 6 percent.
November's median expectation is lower than the average 1.1
percent growth seen so far in calendar 2012 and is significantly
below the double-digit growth rates that IIP posted between late
2006 and early 2008.
"The momentum continues to be slow. We don't expect a
spectacular pick up, at the same time we don't expect a further
fall either," added Mohunta.
Mohunta saw November's factory output shrinking by 3 percent
annually but expects it to grow around 0.5-1 percent in the next
couple of months. Other economists share expectations of a pick
up over the next few months.
"Infrastructure has been seeing some improvement. We are not
seeing a very sharp rebound, but sentiment has improved," said
Quant Capital Economist Bhupesh Bameta, adding that annual IIP
growth is moving towards the 3-4 percent range in the near term.
Infrastructure output, or core output data, which is
typically released before the headline number and accounts for
nearly 38 percent of overall industrial production, grew 1.8
percent year-on-year in November, sharply slower than in the
previous month.
India has been plagued by sticky inflation, burgeoning
deficits, a slowdown in domestic savings, a slump in exports and
economic growth that is likely to be the worst in a decade.
Both the Reserve Bank of India and the government have
recently expressed concern over the ballooning deficits,
particularly the current account gap which was the widest in
absolute terms since 1949 in September.
Economists will closely watch December inflation data due to
be released on Monday for further signs that the RBI could cut
rates. Expectations for a rate cut when the RBI's policy
committee meets on Jan. 29 hardened last month after November
wholesale price data showed inflation at a 10-month low.
Despite a clamour among politicians and business for lower
interest rates with GDP growth in 2012/13 headed for a decade
low, the size of the fiscal and external deficits and hitherto
stubborn inflation has stayed the central banks' hand.
Economists were wary about predicting a sustainable upturn
based on the positive factory production forecasts.
"We are not saying that we are out of the woods. Things are
quite bad right now but the direction is positive so that should
give some hope for industrial data," Bameta said.
(Polling by Shaloo Shrivastav; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)