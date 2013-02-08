* For full poll data click on
* Industrial output likely edged up an annual 1.1 percent in
December
* Data due on Tuesday, Feb 12 around 0530 GMT
By Rahul Karunakar
BANGALORE, Feb 8 The worst is probably over for
flagging Indian factories but production was likely subdued in
December as global demand remained weak, a Reuters poll showed.
India's industrial production (IIP), which
includes output at factories, mines and utilities, likely rose
an annual 1.1 percent in December after shrinking 0.1 percent in
November, according to the poll of 24 economists conducted this
week.
If realised, that would show factory output grew in just six
months of last year but economists said Indian manufacturers
were expected to fare better this year.
"The fall in industrial production has bottomed out in the
final months of 2012 but will not pick up at a sharp rate, it
will only be a very gradual recovery," said Aman Mohunta, an
economist at Nomura.
Output in the country's eight key infrastructure industries
, which account for almost 40 percent of factory
production, expanded just 2.6 percent in December from a year
earlier, a tad higher than November's 1.6 percent.
And output in three of those eight key industries - natural
gas, coal and fertilisers - contracted, which likely had a
bearing on overall industrial production.
Factory output has also been hurt by relatively weak global
trade, especially from Europe, India's largest trade partner,
with the debt-ravaged euro zone economy expected to contract
again this year.
"We are not seeing a broad based improvement in exports for
IIP to reflect that," said Upasna Bhardwaj, an economist at ING
Vysya Bank.
Exports, which account for one-fifth of India's gross
domestic product, fell for eight consecutive months up to
November but December trade data showed the pace of contraction
was slowing.
Asia's third-largest economy is headed for even worse than
anticipated growth this fiscal year ending in March, well below
the earlier projections for a decade low pace, according to
preliminary data released on Thursday.
So since late last year the government has been introducing
a slew of reforms to support the slowing economy, including
cutting fuel subsidies, hiking rail passenger fares and opening
the retail sector to foreign investors.
Still, investments have shown little sign of increasing.
Capital goods production, a measure of investments in factories,
shrank 4.7 percent in November, having grown just once in the
eight months until then.
In its own bid to revive the flagging economy, the Reserve
Bank of India cut the key repo rate for the first time in nine
months, by 25 basis points to 7.75 percent in January, but
warned there was limited room for further easing.
(Polling by Namrata Anchan; Editing by Kim Coghill)