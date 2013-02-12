By Harichandan Arakali
MUMBAI Feb 12 Export growth from India's IT
outsourcing sector is set to accelerate in the fiscal year
starting in April, an industry lobby group said on Tuesday, as
hopes rise that an improving global economy will drive demand.
The sector's exports are expected to grow between 12 and 14
percent in 2013/14 to as much as $87 billion, according to the
National Association of Software and Services Companies
(Nasscom).
Exports were estimated to have grown 10.2 percent to $75.8
billion in 2012/13, Nasscom said, slightly lower than expected
as corporations in its biggest markets, the United States and
Europe, cut back on IT spending due to global uncertainty.
Nasscom had said in November that exports would reach the
lower end of an earlier forecast of 11-14 percent. That compares
with growth of about 16.3 percent in the previous year.
Strong December-quarter results from second-ranked Infosys
and its peers, including top-ranked Tata Consultancy
Services, prompted investors to look for an increase in
technology spending in the coming year.
"For the foreseeable time, the increase in (IT) spending will
continue," said Nasscom Chairman N. Chandrasekaran, who is also
the Chief Executive at TCS.
While many analysts said the forecast was in line with their
own estimates, some were cautious.
"The estimates look optimistic, given only slightly
better-than-expected numbers in the December quarter. Nasscom
always tends to revise estimates over the course of the year,"
said Ankur Rudra, an analyst with brokerage Ambit Capital in
Mumbai.
He expects export growth to be towards 11 to 12 percent.
Several of the world's leading economies are showing signs
of improvement while the euro zone has stabilised, an indicator
compiled by Organisation for Economic Cooperation and
Development suggested.
Separately, Moody's Investor Services on Tuesday said
downside risks for the global economy had receded in the past
three months, though a number of dangers still remained.
Nasscom said the $108 billion sector now had an employee
count of 3 million after adding 188,000 people in the current
fiscal year.