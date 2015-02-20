MUMBAI Feb 20 After decades of low-margin work
like server maintenance, India's information technology services
firms are moving upscale in search of lucrative contracts for
driverless cars and other advanced projects as online innovation
changes clients' needs.
Companies from Tata Consultancy Services Ltd to
Wipro Ltd are all joining Infosys Ltd in
investing in new, high-end technology, industry watchers say.
Earlier this week Infosys bought U.S. automation specialist
Panaya Inc for $200 million.
Triggering change is a wave of invention allowing machines
to talk to each other online, dubbed 'the Internet of things'.
Customers are ramping up: from about 5 percent now, strategy
advisor Offshore Insights estimates automation and artificial
intelligence work will grow to 25 to 30 percent of an IT
outsourcing market seen by the national industry association as
worth $300 billion by 2020.
"We're in the midst of a new wave of software, and IT
services companies really don't have a choice," said R. Ray
Wang, principal analyst and founder of Silicon Valley-based
Constellation Research.
As well as deals, the prospect is spurring heavy investment.
Third-largest IT services exporter Wipro is building computing
systems designed to mimic human decision-making abilities, where
machines can understand and react to what human beings say to
them. HCL Technologies, meanwhile, is using robotics
to do away with manual testing of hardware.
Though carrying higher profit margins, the new business
lines are not as big-ticket as traditional large-scale
outsourcing projects, meaning revenue may be reduced in the
short term, analysts say.
Infosys and peers may also find themselves competing in some
cases with global majors such as Google Inc, now
developing artificial intelligence business and working on
projects including self-driving cars.
But industry watchers see plenty of business openings for
players like Tech Mahindra. Its engineers are busy
testing consoles for cars that can monitor driver fatigue and
predict signs of heart attacks, as well as working on a
technology for driverless cars.
"The larger point here is Internet of things," said KS
Viswanathan, vice president of industry initiatives at the
National Association of Software and Service Companies. "If you
look at any automobile today, 25-30 percent of what goes in is
electronics."
"Tech Mahindra will take (its technology) to its global
clients...A Volkswagen cannot suddenly change all
cars to be software-driven like a Google car is, they have to
work with what they have and use technology that fits."
Indian companies are looking to collaborate with startups to
jointly develop solutions for clients and in some cases are also
eyeing takeover opportunities to get access to skills needed to
wins these contracts, said industry officials.
"The catchwords today are digital, analytics, robotics," CP
Gurnani, chief executive of Tech Mahindra said. "It is a small
part of business, we are still not at the inflection point. But
we are laying down the roadmap."
