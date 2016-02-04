MUMBAI Feb 4 India's IT and software services export revenue is expected to grow between 10 percent and 12 percent in the next financial year beginning in April to as much as $121 billion, an industry body said on Thursday.

In the fiscal year ending on March 31, 2016, export revenue is expected to grow 12.3 percent to $108 billion, helped by new business wins in the high-margin digital services business, the National Association of Software and Services Companies (Nasscom) said.

India's IT services exporters, including Tata Consultancy Services and Infosys, have been betting on high-margin digital services to drive growth as focus shifts away from routine technology services contracts.

($1 = 67.8100 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Himank Sharma; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)