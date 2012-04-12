* What: Jan-March earnings of top 3 software services firms
* When: Infosys on Friday, TCS on Apr 23, Wipro on Apr 25
* Focus on growth f'cast for fiscal 2013, demand in Europe
By Harichandan Arakali
BANGALORE, April 12 India's leading software
exporters are expected to face a challenging year ahead due to
growing competition, an uncertain global economy and rising U.S.
rhetoric against shipping of jobs to low-cost locations ahead of
the November presidential election.
That may well take the shine off strong January-March
results for companies such as Infosys and Tata
Consultancy Services, which benefited from
cost-conscious customers bumping up demand. The results are set
to be released over the next few weeks.
Investors will focus on what the companies in India's $100
billion information technology and back-office services
outsourcing sector project for growth, their hiring plans as
well as comments on the pricing environment and outlook for
discretionary spending by clients.
"They need to have visibility, which is somewhat marred by
the pretty volatile situation in the United States and Europe,"
Dhiraj Sachdev, a senior fund manager at HSBC Asset Management,
said, referring to the Indian software firms.
"Business confidence is also fluctuating," he said. "In such
a scenario, customers are also very hesitant on how to go about
their (technology spending) budgets."
Global investor sentiment has turned fragile after recent
data, including a weak March United States jobs report and
renewed concerns on European sovereign debt highlighted risks to
the nascent global economic recovery. The Indian outsourcing
industry gets about three-quarters of its revenue from the
United States and Europe.
Reflecting the concerns on the sector's outlook, shares of
IT companies have been laggards in 2012. Shares of Infosys,
which has a market value of about $31 billion, are up a modest
1.6 percent this year, while those of Tata Consultancy are down
about 2 percent and the sector index has added 4.3
percent.
By comparison, the main 30-share Bombay index has
gained about 11 percent.
Infosys, which will report fourth-quarter results on Friday,
has "potential to surprise," with a forecast of 13 percent to 16
percent rise in dollar revenue for 2012/13, Standard Chartered
analysts Pankaj Kapoor and Apoorva Oza wrote in a research note.
Worldwide IT spending is forecast to increase 2.5 percent in
2012 from a year ago, research firm Gartner Inc. said on Apr 5,
lower than its January forecast of 3.7 percent growth. The cut
in forecast is due to a strong U.S. dollar, it said.
PROTECTIONIST MEASURES
Tata Consultancy, Infosys and No. 3 exporter Wipro
are also facing increased competition from bigger global rivals
such as IBM and Accenture for a bigger share of
the outsourcing business.
The competition for the leading Indian software companies is
likely to intensify after smaller rival Tech Mahindra
last month bought the remaining stake in unit Mahindra Satyam
, becoming India's No. 5 software exporter by revenue.
Fears of protectionist measures ahead of the U.S.
presidential election is also an overhang for the sector, with
President Barack Obama sharpening his criticism of U.S. firms
'exporting' jobs.
The U.S. administration seeks to tax those firms more and
use that money to help those that keep jobs at home.
Infosys, which is also listed on the Nasdaq stock exchange
, is expected to post a 27.5 percent rise in profit in
the quarter ended March to 23.18 billion rupees ($451 million),
according to Thomson Reuters data.
Sector leader Tata Consultancy is seen reporting a 22
percent rise in quarterly profit to 29.28 billion rupees, while
Wipro should see a 9.5 percent increase in profit to
15.05 billion rupees, the data showed.
Tata Consultancy will report on April 23, followed by Wipro
on April 25.
(Editing by Sumeet Chatterjee and Muralikumar Anantharaman)