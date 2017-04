MUMBAI, July 5 India's rate swap curve disinverted for the first time in two years, signalling the stark improvement in liquidity in the financial system and expectations the central bank may not ease monetary policy at all this year.

The one-year overnight indexed swap rose 6 basis points (bps) to 7.46 percent, while the five-year OIS rose 9.750 bps to 7.4750 percent at one point, disinverting for the first time since May 2011. (Reporting by Subhadip Sircar; Editing by Anand Basu)