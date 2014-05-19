MUMBAI May 19 Overseas direct investments by Indian corporates rose to $5.58 billion in April from $5.23 billion in the previous month, according to data released by the Reserve Bank of India on Monday.

The investments include equity, loans and bank guarantee issued.

Total overseas direct investments from India in April included $1.15 billion in equity, $268.16 million in loans and $4.16 billion in guarantees, the RBI said.

In April 2013, the total overseas financial commitment was much higher at $15.24 billion, the RBI data showed. (Reporting by Suvashree Dey Choudhury; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)