MUMBAI, June 12 India's overseas direct investment in April rose to $5.58 billion from $5.23 billion in March, according to Reserve Bank of India data released on Thursday.

The overseas investments in April include $1.15 billion in equity, $268.16 million in loans and $4.16 billion from bank guarantees.

A year ago in April 2013, the total overseas direct investment from India was $15.24 billion. (Reporting by Suvashree Dey Choudhury; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)