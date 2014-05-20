NEW DELHI May 20 India's ONGC Videsh Ltd, the overseas investment arm of explorer Oil and Natural Gas Corp , aims to produce 3.6 percent more oil and gas during the fiscal year to March 2015, Managing Director S.P. Garg said on Tuesday.

ONGC Videsh is aiming for 8.66 million tonnes of oil and gas in 2014/15, compared with 8.36 million tonnes produced in the previous fiscal year, he said. (Reporting by Nidhi Verma; editing by Mayank Bhardwaj)