A technician opens a pressure gas valve inside the Oil and Natural Gas Corp (ONGC) group gathering station on the outskirts of Ahmedabad March 2, 2012. REUTERS/Amit Dave/Files

NEW DELHI ONGC Videsh Ltd, the overseas investment arm of explorer Oil and Natural Gas Corp, aims to produce 3.6 percent more oil and gas during the fiscal year to March 2015, Managing Director S.P. Garg said on Tuesday.

ONGC Videsh is aiming for 8.66 million tonnes of oil and gas in 2014/15, compared with 8.36 million tonnes produced in the previous fiscal year, he said.

(Reporting by Nidhi Verma; editing by Mayank Bhardwaj)