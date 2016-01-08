NEW DELHI Jan 8 India's federal investigator on
Friday arrested the founder of PACL Ltd over allegations the
property company cheated investors of $6.8 billion, in what
local media is calling the country's biggest financial scandal.
The arrest of Nirmal Singh Bhangoo comes 17 months after
markets regulator the Securities and Exchange Board of India
(SEBI) ordered PACL to return money to millions of investors,
saying the company was running an illegal investment scheme.
The scheme promised depositors returns on investments in
agricultural land, the regulator said.
PACL has argued it was selling land to customers and not
investment schemes, and so was not subject to SEBI's
regulations.
Reuters did not get any response to phone calls to PACL's
head office in New Delhi on Friday.
PACL founder Bhangoo and three other company officials were
arrested on Friday as part of the ongoing investigation into
allegations of criminal conspiracy and cheating, said R.K. Gaur,
a spokesman for India's Central Bureau of Investigation.
The case involves alleged collection of about 450 billion
rupees ($6.8 billion) from roughly 55 million investors across
the country, Gaur said, terming it a "Ponzi scheme case".
Indian regulators have stepped up scrutiny of unregistered
investment products over the past two years, plugging regulatory
loopholes that had long allowed unregulated entities to raise
billions of dollars from small investors. Many people ended up
losing their life savings in these schemes.
The founder of conglomerate Sahara India has spent the last
21 months in jail for not complying with a court order to return
$5.4 billion to investors who put money in a 2008-11 time
deposit plan that was later ruled illegal.
Sahara's business empire includes overseas hotels such as
the New York Plaza and a Formula 1 racing team.
($1 = 66.6721 Indian rupees)
(Reporting by Aditya Kalra; Writing by Sumeet Chatterjee;
Editing by Mark Potter)