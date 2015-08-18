MUMBAI Aug 18 An Indian appeals tribunal has
upheld a decision by the market regulator ordering property
developer PACL to return $7.5 billion to investors, in a case
seen as a test of the watchdog's ability to clamp down on
unregulated investment products.
PACL had appealed an order from the Securities and Exchange
Board of India (SEBI) last year that deemed the company's
investment products illegal for not complying with rules on
so-called collective investment schemes.
In its order, SEBI said PACL was selling fixed-return
investment products disguised as land-for-fund schemes. It told
the firm to return 491 billion rupees ($7.52 billion) it raised
from 58.5 million customers.
PACL argued it sold land to customers and not investment
products.
But the Securities Appellate Tribunal, in an order published
on Tuesday, backed the regulator.
SEBI has stepped up its scrutiny of unregistered investment
products over the past two years, plugging regulatory loopholes
that had long allowed unregulated entities to raise billions of
dollars from small investors. Many ended up losing their life
savings in pyramid schemes.
In 2015 alone, SEBI has passed 91 new orders closing down
unregulated funds and demanding refunds for investors.
However, critics still question the regulator's ability to
enforce its directives, citing the example of Indian
conglomerate Sahara, which has yet to pay back $5.7 billion to
investors despite the Supreme Court upholding SEBI's case two
years ago. Sahara, whose founder is in jail, says it has
reimbursed investors.
($1 = 65.3182 Indian rupees)
(Reporting by Himank Sharma; Editing by Clara Ferreira Marques
and Stephen Coates)