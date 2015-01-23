By Jatindra Dash
| BHUBANESWAR, India
BHUBANESWAR, India Jan 23 Indian police
arrested a 35-year-old man on Friday in the eastern state of
Odisha, accusing him of passing military secrets to Pakistan's
Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) agency.
Police said Ishwar Chandra Behera was passing on information
about missile activities conducted at a unit of India's Defence
Research & Development Organisation, where he worked as a
cameraman.
"He was providing vital information related to missile tests
and other military activities to an ISI agent for the past 8-10
months," Odisha's inspector general of police A.K Panigrahi told
Reuters. "He confessed that he had met an (ISI) agent in Kolkata
a number of times."
India accuses elements in Pakistan's army and ISI of
shielding or working with militant groups, which Islambabad
denies.
Tensions between nuclear-armed India and Pakistan, which are
also at odds over the disputed region of Kashmir, have risen
since Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi called off peace talks
in August. Troops on both sides have exchanged fire across the
border in recent months.
Police said they found a substantial amount of money had
been transferred to Behera's bank account from several places
including Abu Dhabi and Mumbai. They are investigating if he was
assisted by anyone else.
"We had information that his activities are suspicious and
he should be watched ... He confessed he is in touch with the
ISI agent and is passing on very vital information," Panigrahi
said.
Reuters could not contact Behera, who is in custody.
India has stepped up security, especially in the capital New
Delhi, in preparation for a three-day visit by U.S. President
Barack Obama, starting on Sunday.
(Writing by Aditya Kalra; Editing by Mark Trevelyan)