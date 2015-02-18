(Fixes typo in first paragraph)
NEW DELHI Feb 18 The Indian government is under
pressure to explain what caused a Pakistani fishing boat to
explode, killing four people on board in mysterious
circumstances, after a senior Indian coast guard official said
it was deliberately targeted.
B.K. Loshali, deputy inspector general of the Indian coast
guard, is shown in a video released by the Indian Express
newspaper saying he gave an order to attack the boat as it
approached Indian waters last New Year's Eve.
The comments contradict the Indian government's version that
the boat laden with explosives was intercepted by the coast
guard because it was planning an unspecified illegal transaction
and the people on board set it on fire, causing it to explode.
"I hope you remember 31st December, we blew off the
Pakistani," Loshali said in the video. "I was there at
Gandhinagar and I told at night blow the boat off. We don't want
to serve them biryani."
The development comes as India and Pakistan's foreign
secretaries are set to resume talks next month for the first
time since May. The two nuclear-armed nations engaged in their
worst cross-border violence in a decade in October, capping a
year when reconciliation had looked more likely and then faded.
At a news conference on Wednesday, Loshali denied making the
statements and said he was not in a position to know what
happened that day because he did not handle the operation.
"I have been misquoted; the boat actually set itself on fire
and sunk," Loshali said. "I was not privy to whatever was
happening at that ground that day."
After his comments, the Indian Express released the video.
Opposition politicians have demanded an explanation.
Defence Minister Manohar Parrikar said the government stood
by its record of events and would consider taking disciplinary
action against Loshali.
"We stand by what we said, the issue is over," Parrikar
said. "We will take action against the person, if required, if
he has made the statement."
At the time of the incident, the Indian coast guard said it
chased the Pakistani boat off India's western coast for almost
an hour and it fired warning shots before it stopped. The coast
guard then said the crew hid below deck and set the boat on
fire, which caused an explosion.
A spokeswoman for Pakistan's Foreign Ministry did not return
calls seeking comment.
