NEW DELHI, April 21 India seized 200 kg of
heroin from Pakistani drug traffickers aboard a boat on the
Arabian sea, a defence official said on Tuesday, in a $15
million haul that is one of the country's largest and comes as
narcotic flows escalate from Afghanistan.
A joint navy and coastguard operation intercepted the vessel
in Indian waters on Monday, apparently headed for the western
state of Gujarat, Indian navy spokesman D. K. Sharma said.
"Using fishing boats to smuggle heroin is a new strategy by
Pakistani smugglers," said Sharma, adding that the smugglers
were using phones and GPS systems to allow trans-shipment to
another boat.
Eight crew members from Pakistan were detained and were in
police custody in Gujarat, he said.
The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), a specialized police
force, said the confiscation of heroin on Tuesday was one of
India's biggest recorded heroin seizures.
The NCB this year sought cooperation from the Indian
military to fight the rise in heroin smuggled from Afghanistan
via Pakistan through India's disputed state of Kashmir in the
north and coastal border areas in the west.
U.N. officials in Kabul recorded a sharp spike this year in
the amount of heroin seized from passengers trying to fly from
Afghanistan to India.
Pakistani and Indian fishermen are frequently arrested by
both countries because their Arabian Sea maritime border is
poorly defined and fishing boats often lack the technology to
know their precise location.
In January, Indian authorities intercepted a Pakistani
fishing boat said to be carrying explosives off the western
coast after a chase.
The boat was destroyed in a fire India said was started by
its Pakistani crew, but a senior coast guard official later
claimed that he ordered the destruction of the vessel.
India upgraded coastal security after ten Pakistani gunmen
arrived on a rubber boat in Mumbai in 2008 for a commando-style
assault on two luxury hotels, a train station and a Jewish
centre that killed 166 people.
