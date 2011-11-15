NEW DELHI Nov 15 India and Pakistan will push for easing of business visas, the two neighbours said in a joint statement on Tuesday.

The statement also said the two countries will examine feasibility for electricity trading.

Earlier, India's trade secretary Rahul Khullar said Pakistan would notify India by February of a "negative list" of items that it cannot trade with its neighbour, in a concrete step to normalise commerce between the rival nations. (Reporting by Abhijit Neogy; editing by Malini Menon)