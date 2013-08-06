NEW DELHI Aug 6 Five Indian soldiers were killed in an attack along the disputed border in Jammu and Kashmir, the state chief minister said on Tuesday, in an attack that comes just days after Pakistan proposed resuming stalled peace talks with India.

The talks were called off in January following an attack on the border in which one Indian soldier was decapitated.

"Was briefed early this morning about news that 5 of our soldiers had been killed on the LOC. My heartfelt condolences to their next of kin," Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah said in a Tweet, referring to the Line of Control dividing the two countries in the region.

"These incidents don't help efforts to normalise or even improve relations with Pak & call in to question the Pak Govt's recent overtures," he said.