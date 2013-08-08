NEW DELHI Aug 8 India for the first time directly accused the Pakistan army of involvement in an ambush in which five Indian soldiers were killed, and said the incident would hurt warming relations with its neighbour and hinted at possible military retaliation.

"Our restraint should not be taken for granted, nor should the capacity of our armed forces and resolve of the government to uphold the sanctity of the Line of Control ever be doubted," Defence Minister A.K. Antony told parliament on Thursday, referring to the de facto border dividing the disputed Himalayan territory of Kashmir.

"It is now clear that specialist troops of Pakistan army were involved in this attack," he said.

Pakistan has denied any involvement in Tuesday's attack, possibly the worst such incident since the two nuclear-armed rivals signed a ceasefire in 2003.

