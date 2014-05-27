NEW DELHI May 27 India's new prime minister,
Narendra Modi, told his Pakistani counterpart on Tuesday that
Pakistan must prevent militants from using its soil to attack
India, an official said following a bilateral meeting in New
Delhi.
Modi invited Pakistani Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif and other
regional leaders for his inauguration on Monday, a move aimed at
improving ties with neighbours that have in the past held back
economic growth in South Asia.
"PM underlined our concerns relating to terrorism. It was
conveyed that Pakistan must abide by its commitment to prevent
its territory and territory under its control from being used
for terrorism against India," Indian Foreign Secretary Sujatha
Singh told reporters after the meeting.
Modi also said the two countries could immediately move
towards normalising trade ties that have been held hostage to
their political differences.
(Reporting by John Chalmers and Sanjeev Miglani)