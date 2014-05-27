NEW DELHI May 27 India's new prime minister, Narendra Modi, told his Pakistani counterpart on Tuesday that Pakistan must prevent militants from using its soil to attack India, an official said following a bilateral meeting in New Delhi.

Modi invited Pakistani Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif and other regional leaders for his inauguration on Monday, a move aimed at improving ties with neighbours that have in the past held back economic growth in South Asia.

"PM underlined our concerns relating to terrorism. It was conveyed that Pakistan must abide by its commitment to prevent its territory and territory under its control from being used for terrorism against India," Indian Foreign Secretary Sujatha Singh told reporters after the meeting.

Modi also said the two countries could immediately move towards normalising trade ties that have been held hostage to their political differences. (Reporting by John Chalmers and Sanjeev Miglani)