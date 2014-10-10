NEW DELHI Oct 10 India will respond to Pakistan appropriately and it is in Pakistan's hands to de-escalate the border conflict, Syed Akbaruddin, a spokesman for India's foreign ministry, said on Friday.

Fighting between India and Pakistan paused on Friday after days of heavy shelling and gun battles across their disputed Himalayan border in Kashmir, the worst skirmishes between the nuclear-armed rivals in more than a decade. (Reporting by Aditya Kalra; editing by Malini Menon)