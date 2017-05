NEW DELHI Jan 14 India and Pakistan have agreed to reschedule talks between their foreign secretaries, the Indian foreign ministry said on Thursday, after an attack on an Indian military base this month.

Foreign ministry spokesman Vikas Swarup also said India welcomed the action taken by Pakistan against the Jaish-e-Mohammad militant group that is blamed by Indian for the attack on the Pathankot airbase.

The foreign secretaries of the two countries had been due to meet on Friday in Islamabad. Swarup said they would meet in the "very near future". (Reporting by Rajesh Kumar Singh; Writing by Sanjeev Miglani; Editing by Douglas Busvine)