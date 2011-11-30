Firefighters examine the site of a bomb blast at the German Bakery restaurant in Pune February 13, 2010. REUTERS/Stringer/Files

NEW DELHI The Delhi police on Wednesday arrested six alleged members of the Indian Mujahideen, including one Pakistani man, in connection with three bomb blasts and a shootout last year.

Enemies for years, neighbours India and Pakistan have been working hard to repair ties after an attack on Mumbai in 2008 -- blamed by New Delhi on Pakistan-based militants working in collusion with Pakistan's spy agency -- derailed peace talks. Islamabad has denied involvement in the attacks.

The Congress-led government has been criticised for not sufficiently stepping up security after the Mumbai attacks, where gunmen armed with bombs went on a rampage for nearly three days killing 166 people.

The arrested suspects belonged to the Indian Mujahiddin (Mujahideen) and were involved in a series of bomb blasts and a shooting near Delhi's largest mosque last year, Delhi police said in a statement.

"All the members of the Indian Mujahiddin terrorist module were subjected to intensive interrogation," the statement said, adding that the suspects had admitted involvement in a blast at a bakery in Pune last year that killed eight and another at a stadium in Bangalore.

The arrests were made across the country and police also seized automatic weapons, handguns and explosive material in the raids.

A number of smaller attacks have hit the country since the Mumbai attack, but very few of the cases have been solved.

(Reporting By Frank Jack Daniel; Editing by Matthias Williams and Yoko Nishikawa)