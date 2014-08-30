(Fixes typo in first paragraph)

NEW DELHI Aug 30 A series of clashes along India's border with Pakistan are extremely serious, provocative and not conducive to talks, Defence Minister Arun Jaitley said on Saturday.

The nuclear-armed arch rivals recently called off top level diplomatic talks after Pakistan held talks with separatists from the disputed region of Kashmir.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said he was disappointed that Pakistan had made a "spectacle" of the peace efforts.

Several people including soldiers have been killed in the clashes along the Line of Control and international border between the two countries in recent weeks. (Reporting by Rajesh Kumar Singh; Writing by Frank Jack Daniel)