By Matthias Williams and Annie Banerji
| NEW DELHI, April 12
NEW DELHI, April 12 From gourmet chefs to
fashion houses showcasing muslin suits on the catwalk, Pakistan
will unveil a trade fair in New Delhi on Thursday to reveal a
soft side to traditional foe India as commercial ties between
the nuclear-armed rivals begin to bloom.
Despite a combined population of 1.4 billion people and
thousands of years of shared history and culture, cross-border
trade between India and Pakistan is paltry - a legacy of three
wars since their independence from Britain in 1947.
The show opens days after President Asif Ali Zardari made
the first visit by a Pakistani head of state to India in seven
years and it serves as the backdrop to talks between their trade
ministers, who will open a border trade post on Friday.
Liberalising heavily restricted trade and investment flows
has become a driver of peace efforts between the neighbours
whose fragile relations were shattered when Pakistani militants
attacked the Indian city of Mumbai 2008.
"Terrorism should not take business hostage," said Tariq
Puri, head of the Trade Development Authority of Pakistan which
is organising the trade fair.
"We are going to give you the soft image of Pakistan," he
told Reuters in an interview.
"When you will enter the hall, you will feel good. You'll
say 'OK, we had a totally different view about Pakistan, but
here you see Pakistan so contemporary, so fashionable, so
design-oriented'."
TIME FOR TEA
Both sides have trumpeted the improving atmospherics since
November 2008, when 10 Pakistani militants went on a killing
spree in India's financial hub of Mumbai that left 166 dead and
sparked fears of Indian military reprisals.
Ahead of the fair, an Indian government official talked
proudly to Reuters of how India had granted visas to more than
600 Pakistanis to showcase anything from furniture to kebabs at
the show, which runs until Saturday.
Among the expected visitors are tycoon Mian Mansha, listed
by Forbes magazine as Pakistan's first billionaire, as well as
Pakistani singers and film stars.
"A year ago, I would not have imagined that we would do such
a big show in India," Puri said.
Less than one percent of India's merchandise exports are
sold to Pakistan, in terms of dollar value, but in September the
two sides pledged to double bilateral trade within three years
to about $6 billion.
India welcomed a decision by Zardari's government, in the
face of some domestic opposition, to grant India most favoured
nation status in November, which ended restrictions that require
most products to move via a third country.
Pakistan expects its neighbour to reciprocate by
liberalising its visa regime for Pakistanis, as well as by
slashing the bureaucratic red tape that strangles the sale of
products from textiles to cement.
On Friday, Indian Trade Minister Anand Sharma and his
Pakistani counterpart, Makhdoom Amin Fahim, will be on their
common border at Wagah, between the Pakistani city of Lahore and
India's Amritsar, to open a trade post.
This week, businesses are also hoping to strike a clutch of
deals including one on Indian machinery to extract rice bran oil
and another for India to export tea to Pakistan. For years,
Kenya has been Pakistan's main supplier of tea.
Indian Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, whose government has
been rocked by corruption scandals, has targeted lasting peace
with Pakistan as a cornerstone of his political legacy.
But decades-old disputes, especially the fate of the divided
Kashmir region, cast a shadow over talks. During his meeting
with Zardari on Sunday, Singh pressed him to bring to justice
the perpetrators of the Mumbai attacks.
Singh raised the continued freedom of Hafiz Saeed, the
Pakistani Islamist suspected of masterminding the attack. India
is furious Pakistan has not detained Saeed, despite handing over
evidence against him.
(Editing by Robert Birsel)