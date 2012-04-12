(Adds quotes and details)
By Matthias Williams and Annie Banerji
NEW DELHI, April 12 Showcasing gourmet chefs and
catwalk fashion, Pakistan unveiled a trade fair on Thursday in
India's capital as commercial ties between the nuclear-armed
rivals begin slowly to bloom.
Despite a combined population of 1.4 billion people and
thousands of years of shared history and culture, cross-border
trade between India and Pakistan is paltry - a legacy of three
wars since their independence from Britain in 1947.
The show opened days after President Asif Ali Zardari made
the first visit by a Pakistani head of state to India in seven
years, and serves as the backdrop to talks between their trade
ministers, who will open a border trade post on Friday.
But long-standing Pakistani frustration about India's
"non-tariff barriers" also surfaced - in particular the achingly
slow clearances for goods to be shipped across the border.
Pakistan's commerce secretary told Reuters in an interview that
Pakistani businesses still thought they were being unfairly
treated.
Liberalising heavily restricted trade and investment flows
has become a driver of peace efforts between the neighbours,
whose fragile relations were shattered when Pakistani militants
attacked the Indian city of Mumbai in 2008.
"Terrorism should not take business hostage," said Tariq
Puri, head of the Trade Development Authority of Pakistan, which
is organising the trade fair.
"We are going to give you the soft image of Pakistan," he
told Reuters in an interview.
"When you will enter the hall, you will feel good. You'll
say 'OK, we had a totally different view about Pakistan, but
here you see Pakistan so contemporary, so fashionable, so
design-oriented'."
Musicians clad in orange turbans and green scarves drummed
and danced as Indian and Pakistani trade delegates arrived to
open the fair.
"Why can't we, who do not need an interpreter to talk to
each other, do much more, and demonstrate to the world, that the
state of Pakistan and the state of India have decided to open a
new chapter?" India's Trade Minister Anand Sharma said, as women
shopped for designer dresses in the background.
TIME FOR TEA
Both sides have trumpeted the improving atmospherics since
November 2008, when 10 Pakistani militants went on a killing
spree in India's financial hub Mumbai that left 166 dead and
sparked fears of Indian military reprisals.
Ahead of the fair, an Indian government official talked
proudly to Reuters of how India had granted visas to more than
600 Pakistanis to promote products ranging from furniture to
kebabs.
Among the expected visitors are tycoon Mian Mansha, listed
by Forbes magazine as Pakistan's first billionaire, as well as
Pakistani singers and film stars.
Old gripes could be heard though, as exhibitors grumbled
that protectionism made it too hard to do business in India.
"Normal duties in the world are 5 to 10 percent on textiles.
In India they are 28 percent. Plus there are non-tariff barriers
which are really ridiculous," said Bashir H. Ali Mohommad, the
chairman of Karachi-based textile house Gul Ahmed.
Less than one percent of India's merchandise exports are
sold to Pakistan, in terms of dollar value, but in September the
two sides pledged to double bilateral trade within three years
to about $6 billion.
India welcomed a decision by Zardari's government, in the
face of some domestic opposition, to grant India most favoured
nation status in November, which ended restrictions that require
most products to move via a third country.
Pakistan expects its neighbour to reciprocate by
liberalising its visa regime for Pakistanis, as well as by
slashing the bureaucratic red tape that strangles the sale of
products from textiles to cement.
"The thing is that Pakistani businessmen are under a very
strong impression that they will not get a level playing field
in India," said Pakistan's Commerce Secretary Zafar Mahmood.
"They did not have the appetite for a normal trading
relationship. That is still the case. We are bringing those
mental reservations down."
Indian restrictions on the movement of Pakistani nationals
mean that, for example, business leaders coming to the Indian
capital New Delhi would first need to ask for permission to
cross into the neighbouring business hub Gurgaon, he said.
In "such a kind of atmosphere where they have to report to
the police station in the evening like a criminal, who can
trade?" he said.
On Friday, Sharma and his Pakistani counterpart Makhdoom
Amin Fahim will be on the border at Wagah, between the Pakistani
city of Lahore and India's Amritsar, to open a trade post.
This week, businesses are also hoping to strike a clutch of
deals including one on Indian machinery to extract rice bran oil
and another for India to export tea to Pakistan. For years,
Kenya has been Pakistan's main supplier of tea.
Indian Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, whose government has
been rocked by corruption scandals, has targeted lasting peace
with Pakistan as a cornerstone of his political legacy.
But decades-old disputes, especially the fate of the divided
Kashmir region, cast a shadow over talks. During his meeting
with Zardari on Sunday, Singh pressed him to bring to justice
the perpetrators of the Mumbai attacks.
"Trade normalization has created an enabling environment,"
said Mahmood, adding that warming commercial ties could pave the
way for the two countries to tackle key issues including the
fate of disputed Kashmir.
(Editing by Robert Birsel)