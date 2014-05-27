(Adds quotes)
By Shyamantha Asokan
NEW DELHI May 27 India's new prime minister,
Narendra Modi, told his Pakistani counterpart on Tuesday that
Pakistan must prevent militants from using its soil to attack
India, suggesting a tough approach that will undermine hopes in
Pakistan for more substantial talks.
Modi invited Pakistani Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif and other
regional leaders for his inauguration on Monday, a move aimed at
improving ties with neighbours that have in the past held back
economic growth in South Asia.
But India's new premier made clear New Delhi's concerns over
terrorism and stressed the need for Pakistan to act against the
perpetrators of the 2008 Mumbai attacks in which 166 people were
killed. The assault remains a stumbling block to improved ties.
"PM underlined our concerns relating to terrorism. It was
conveyed that Pakistan must abide by its commitment to prevent
its territory and territory under its control from being used
for terrorism against India," Indian Foreign Secretary Sujatha
Singh told reporters after the meeting.
The meeting on Modi's first day as prime minister had raised
hopes that the nuclear rivals might try and seek a breakthrough
early on in the new adminstration in New Delhi.
Pakistan has long been seeking a full resumption of dialogue
that India broke off following the attacks on Mumbai blamed on
Pakistan-based Lashkar-e-Taiba.
"The PMs agreed that the foreign secretaries will remain in
touch and explore how to move forward," Singh said.
Modi said the two countries could move toward towards
normalising trade ties that have been held hostage to their
political differences.
