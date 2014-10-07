By Fayaz Bukhari
| SRINAGAR, India
SRINAGAR, India Oct 7 Indian and Pakistani
forces exchanged fire in the disputed Kashmir region on Tuesday
and four Indian civilians were wounded, a day after the highest
civilian death toll in a single day from their cross-border
conflict in more than a decade.
The mostly Muslim Himalayan region of Kashmir is claimed by
both India and Pakistan and has been a major focus of tension in
South Asia. The nuclear-armed neighbours have fought two wars
over the territory and there have been regular clashes along
their de facto border, known as the Line of Control (LoC).
Pakistan forces fired at 40 Indian army posts early on
Tuesday, said Uttam Chand, a police official. Indian forces
retaliated with gunfire and mortar bombs, he said.
"The intensity of firing has been very low compared to the
previous night," Chand said.
Five Indian civilians and four Pakistani civilians were
killed and dozens were injured by shelling on Monday. It was the
highest death toll among non-military personnel in a single day
in the region since 2003, police said.
The two sides have been trading fire and counter-accusations
since the violence erupted last week. Pakistan's army said the
hostility began when it responded to "unprovoked firing" from
the Indian side on Friday.
Pakistan's foreign ministry said it had lodged a protest
with Indian diplomats over the killings of its civilians. The
ministry said the firing was "in complete disregard" of the
Muslim Eid al-Adha festival being celebrated on Monday.
Indian Home Affairs Minister Rajnath Singh told a newspaper
that Pakistan needs to learn that the newly elected Indian
government will take a more aggressive approach if it comes
under attack on the border.
"If our civilians are killed, India has every right to
retaliate," Singh said in an interview published in the
Hindustan Times on Tuesday.
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi surprised many observers
by inviting his Pakistani counterpart, Nawaz Sharif, to his
inauguration in May in an effort to improve ties. But relations
have soured since Modi called off talks between the two
countries' top diplomats last month.
