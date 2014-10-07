(Adds quotes and context throughout)
By Fayaz Bukhari
SRINAGAR, India Oct 7 Thousands of Indians fled
their homes in the disputed Kashmir region on Tuesday as Indian
and Pakistani troops exchanged gunfire again, a day after the
highest civilian death toll in a single day in more than a
decade.
The mostly Muslim, Himalayan region of Kashmir is claimed by
both India and Pakistan and has been a major focus of tension in
South Asia. The nuclear-armed neighbours have fought two wars
over the territory and clashes break out regularly along their
de facto border, the so-called Line of Control.
About 7,000 villagers living around the village of Arnia
area in Indian-controlled Kashmir gathered in schools after five
Indian civilians were killed and dozens injured in shelling by
Pakistani forces close to the border on Monday, according to
Shantmanu, a government official in Jammu, a region of Kashmir.
"No one is able to sleep, not even the children. Everyone is
hiding and is scared. Bombs are falling through roofs, we can't
sleep under our own roofs, and we have to stay outside," a
villager called Swardin said.
The Indian and Pakistani militaries have traded machine-gun
fire and mortar attacks for about a week, in skirmishes that
cast a shadow over attempts to improve ties between the rivals.
Pakistan forces fired at 40 Indian army posts early on
Tuesday, said Uttam Chand, an Indian police official. Indian
forces retaliated with gunfire and mortar bombs, he said.
India and Pakistan continued to exchange small-arms fire in
the Poonch area on Tuesday afternoon, according to lieutenant
colonel Manish Mehta, a spokesman for the Indian army.
"What we are seeing on the border is unusual in terms of its
ferocity and the sudden eruption in violence," said Brahma
Chellaney, a professor of strategic studies at the Centre for
Policy Research based in New Delhi. "This is not the average tit
for tat that we have seen in the past on the border."
India says Pakistan supports separatist militants that cross
the Line of Control from the Pakistan side to attack Indian
forces. Pakistan says India's military is abusing the human
rights of Muslim Kashmiris.
Indian and Pakistani politicians on Tuesday accused each
other's army of unprovoked violations of their border truce, as
goodwill that had built up after Prime Minister Narendra Modi
took office in May evaporated in the face of several weeks of
sporadic fighting.
Sartaj Aziz, an adviser on foreign affairs to Pakistan's
prime minister, accused the Indian government of failing to
prevent the violence and called for an immediate ceasefire. Aziz
blamed the Indian government for calling off talks between the
two countries' top diplomats last month.
"The Indian side has shunned all our peace overtures," Aziz
said in a statement. "All our efforts to secure peace and
tranquility on the Line of Control and the Working Boundary have
elicited no cooperation from the Indian side."
Indian Home Affairs Minister Rajnath Singh told a newspaper
that Pakistan needs to learn that the newly elected Indian
government will take a more aggressive approach if it comes
under attack on the border.
"If our civilians are killed, India has every right to
retaliate," Singh said in an interview published in the
Hindustan Times.
India and Pakistan's director of military operations spoke
on the phone on Tuesday afternoon and both expressed concern
about the ongoing ceasefire violations, according to an Indian
military official. No steps to resolve the dispute were agreed,
the official said.
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi surprised many observers
by inviting his Pakistani counterpart, Nawaz Sharif, to his
inauguration in May in an effort to improve ties. But relations
have soured since Modi called off a round of talks in August
after Pakistan's envoy in Delhi met with Kashmiri separatists
before the proposed dialogue.
Sharif was weakened by opposition protests in August. He won
the army's backing but in the process ceded space to the
generals on some issues, including relations India.
Indian intelligence experts now believe Pakistan's military
has asserted full control over the country's policy towards
India after initial attempts by Sharif to reach out to New
Delhi.
Modi's unilateral decision to cancel the foreign secretary
talks in August weakened Sharif's position at home just when he
was battling the opposition protests, one former Indian officer
with long years of experience in Kashmir said.
(Writing by Andrew MacAskill; Editing by Sanjeev Miglani and
Robert Birsel, Larry King)