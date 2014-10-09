By Fayaz Bukhari
| SRINAGAR, India
SRINAGAR, India Oct 9 India and Pakistan
exchanged more gun and mortar fire in the disputed Kashmir
region on Thursday, injuring five civilians, but Indian Prime
Minister Narendra Modi hinted an end could be in sight for the
worst cross-border violence in a decade.
A total of nine Pakistani and eight Indian civilians have
been killed since fighting erupted more than week ago along a
200-km (125-mile) stretch of border in the mostly Muslim region.
Both countries claim all of Kashmir's Himalayan mountains and
fertile valleys, a major focus of tension in South Asia.
"Everything will be fine soon," Modi told reporters after a
meeting with the country's air chief late on Wednesday. The
terse sentence is all Modi has so far said publicly about the
skirmishes between the nuclear-armed neighbours.
Each side accuses the other of targeting civilians and
unprovoked violations of a border truce that has largely held
since 2003.
Almost 20,000 Indian civilians have fled their homes in the
lowlands around the Jammu region to escape the fighting, taking
refuge in schools and relief camps.
Indian forces retaliated to gunfire and mortar shells on
about 50 border security posts overnight, a senior Indian border
security official said. The firing was still going on
intermittently in some areas on Thursday morning, the official
said.
While exchanges of sporadic fire are common along the de
facto border dividing the region, the wide spread of the
fighting, the intensity of the shelling and number of civilian
deaths is unusual. India and Pakistan have fought two wars over
Kashmir since they became independent in 1947.
India held a meeting on Wednesday of its top security
officials to discuss how to handle the conflict. Pakistani Prime
Minister Nawaz Sharif has called a similar meeting on Friday.
Despite Modi's suggestion of a quick resolution, there have
been few moves to lower tensions.
Since heavy fighting broke out four days ago there has only
been one phone call between the two militaries. The usual way of
de-escalating clashes is to call a meeting of senior officials
at the border, but no such meeting has been held this time.
One senior Indian army officer in Kashmir said the ongoing
violence suits both nations with Pakistan's army taking a more
assertive role in politics and India's new nationalist Prime
Minister Narendra Modi promising a more muscular foreign policy.
The officer declined to be named because he was not
authorised to speak to the media.
"You need a strict discipline to be imposed by both sides
and that only happens if there is a commitment from the
leadership to do that," said Talat Masood, a retired lieutenant
general in the Pakistan army. "It seems right now there is a
lack of commitment on both sides to rein it."
