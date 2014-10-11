JAMMU, India Oct 11 India and Pakistan
exchanged gunfire across the Kashmir frontier on Saturday,
Indian military officials said, ending a pause in fighting that
has already killed 17 civilians in the two countries in the
worst skirmishes in a decade.
After nine days of attacking each other with mortars and
heavy machine guns, the two armies abruptly stopped fighting on
Thursday night, although their governments kept up the war of
words blaming the other of launching unprovoked fire.
But on Saturday, Pakistan border guards targeted 10 Indian
border posts in the Poonch sector, an Indian army official said.
"Our troops retaliated. Heavy firing is going on," he said.
There was no immediate report of casualties.
There was also no word from Pakistan on the latest outbreak
of fighting.
Both sides have blamed the other for triggering a crisis on
the border, with Pakistan suggesting that India's new government
led by nationalist Prime Minister Narendra Modi was flexing its
muscles on the dispute over Kashmir, the cause of two wars.
New Delhi says Pakistan has ratcheted up tensions to keep
alive the 67-year-old dispute and vowed a strong response to any
Pakistani attempt to stir up trouble in the Muslim-majority
region where India is trying to end an armed revolt.
"Pakistan wants to internationalise the Kashmir issue, but
they have failed in it. They have failed in infiltrating
terrorists - they want to give cover to them by firing at our
posts. We gave them a befitting reply," army lieutenant general
K.H. Singh said.
The two sides agreed a ceasefire in 2003 which has frayed
over the past two years.
