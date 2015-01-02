NEW DELHI Jan 2 A Pakistani fishing boat laden
with explosives bound for India blew up, killing all four people
on board, after the Indian coast guard tried to stop and search
it, the Indian government said on Friday.
Indian intelligence said the crew planned "an illicit
transaction" when the boat was intercepted on New Year's Eve in
the Arabian Sea, 365 km (225 miles) off India's western coast,
according to a government statement.
Ajay Kumar Pandey, a spokesman for the Indian Coast Guard,
declined to comment when asked whether the explosives believed
to be on board the fishing boat, which sank, were intended for
use in a possible attack.
India's vulnerability to militant attacks along its long
coastline was exposed in 2008 after the seaborne assault by
Pakistani gunmen on Mumbai, the nation's financial capital.
Ten Pakistani gunmen arrived on a rubber boat in Mumbai for
the commando-style assault on two luxury hotels, a train station
and a Jewish centre that killed 166 people.
Since the attack, India has upgraded coastal security,
spending money on patrol vessels, helicopters and building a
coastal radar network.
The Indian Coast Guard chased the Pakistani boat for almost
an hour and fired warning shots before it stopped, the statement
said. The crew hid themselves below the deck, set the boat on
fire, which resulted in an explosion, causing it to sink.
(Reporting By Andrew MacAskill and Rupam Jain Nair; Editing by
Douglas Busvine and Nick Macfie)