* Pakistan and India trade verbal barbs
* Relations sour over Modi rhetoric, Myanmar raid
* Pakistan says has evidence of Indian meddling
* Delhi seen seeking to isolate arch-rival in the region
By Sanjeev Miglani and Katharine Houreld
NEW DELHI/ISLAMABAD, June 12 The Indian army's
brief foray this week into Myanmar to hunt militants set alarm
bells ringing in far-away Pakistan, Delhi's arch-rival whom it
blames for stoking a rebellion in the disputed region of
Kashmir.
By suggesting the Myanmar incident could set a precedent for
more cross-border raids, including into Pakistan-controlled
Kashmir, a junior Indian minister took the row one step further.
Bellicose language is nothing new between the nuclear-armed
neighbours, but Pakistanis say recent events have further hurt
relations already strained since India's nationalist leader
Narendra Modi came to power.
And as long as the talk is of threats and retaliation, hopes
of finding a way out of decades of war and suspicion look slim.
It is also not without its risks.
"Very bad news often follows when adversaries give up on
improved relations," Michael Krepon, co-founder of the Stimson
Center in Washington, wrote in a blogpost on the Arms Control
Wonk.
"We're at this juncture now on the Subcontinent," added
Krepon, an authority on nuclear security in South Asia.
"Absent top-down initiatives to mend fences, initiatives
that New Delhi appears unwilling to take and that Pakistan's
civilian government is handcuffed from taking, the stage will be
set for another nuclear-tinged crisis in the region."
FAR-OFF MYANMAR
One trigger for this week's bitter verbal exchanges was
India's action thousands of kilometres east of Pakistan.
Hours after 70 Indian special forces crossed into Myanmar
from two northeastern states and killed an unspecified number of
rebels, junior minister Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore said it was a
message to Pakistan that India will go after militants anywhere.
That was a thinly veiled reference to Muslim-majority
Kashmir, where India blames Pakistan for fomenting a militant
rebellion in the part of the Himalayan region held by Delhi.
Pakistan, in turn, has accused India of stoking trouble in
Baluchistan, a province torn by militant and separatist violence
which is key to the country's economic prospects.
Pakistan shared evidence of Indian meddling in Baluchistan
with the United States in February this year, a senior official
with knowledge of Pakistan's policy toward India told Reuters.
Tuesday's rare cross-border raid into Myanmar bolsters the
Modi government's claims of a robust response to security
threats from Pakistan, though that is a more complex challenge;
the sides have fought three wars since partition in 1947.
As an immediate consequence, Indian and Pakistani troops
strung out along the bitterly contested de facto Kashmir border
are likely to raise alert levels to discourage cross border
incursions, Indian military officials said.
On Thursday the two armies exchanged gunfire in the Poonch
sector of Kashmir, the Indian army said, blaming Pakistani
troops for starting the fighting. The Pakistan military was not
immediately available for comment.
As well as a more hawkish leader, India's top security team
is led by National Security Adviser Ajit Doval, a former
intelligence operative who has suggested India may look to
retaliate if Pakistan interferes in Kashmir or elsewhere.
In Pakistan, Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif made peace with
India a top campaign promise in 2013 elections, but those
ambitions have been dashed as the influential military tightens
its grip on power and Modi keeps the door shut.
REGIONAL PLAY
The tensions go far beyond Kashmir.
India risks losing a foothold in Afghanistan, now that
President Ashraf Ghani has reached out to Pakistan to help him
pursue peace with Taliban militants. Ghani's predecessor, Hamid
Karzai, was far more friendly towards India.
Meanwhile, Modi has wooed Bangladesh, Nepal and Sri Lanka by
offering credit lines and a share in India's fast-growing
economy, while giving Pakistan the cold shoulder.
"Every now and then Pakistan keeps disturbing India, creates
nuisance, promotes terrorism and such incidents keep recurring,"
he said during a visit to Bangladesh last weekend, remarks that
drew a sharp retort from Islamabad.
Pakistan believes Modi is seeking to isolate it, and seeks
to counter that strategy by inviting China into the region, a
development that causes major concern to New Delhi.
China's tightening embrace of Pakistan could give it a
bridgehead into South Asia and the Indian Ocean, reinforcing
India's worst fears of a conflict on two fronts.
Chinese President Xi Jinping launched plans for a $46
billion economic corridor during a recent visit to Pakistan. The
route will provide a road running from China to a deepwater
Pakistani port, vastly expanding the reach of the Chinese navy.
According to Indian officials, Modi told Xi during his visit
to China last month that a corridor through Kashmir was
"unacceptable."
Even a relatively modest proposal by Pakistan cricket
authorities to play against the Indian team in a neutral venue
like Dubai was met by stony silence from the Indian government.
(Additional reporting by Mehreen Zahra-Malik; Editing by Mike
Collett-White)