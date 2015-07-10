NEW DELHI, July 10 India and Pakistan have agreed to hold a meeting of their national security advisers in New Delhi to discuss terrorism, India's foreign secretary said at a regional security summit in Russia on Friday.

The announcement came after Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Pakistan Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif held talks on the sidelines of the summit.

The leaders of the nuclear-armed neighbours also agreed to help expedite the trial of the 2008 Mumbai attack blamed on Pakistan-based gunmen, for long a stumbling block in ties.

Modi also accepted Sharif's invitation to attend a meeting of South Asia leaders in Pakistan in 2016, Foreign Secretary Subrahmanyan Jaishankar said. (Reporting by Krista Mahr; Editing by Sanjeev Miglani)