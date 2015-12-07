NEW DELHI Dec 7 Indian Foreign Minister Sushma
Swaraj will hold talks with Pakistan on Wednesday, the first
visit by India's top diplomat to its rival in three years, part
of efforts to restart a peace dialogue plagued by militant
attacks and distrust.
Swaraj will lead an Indian delegation to Islamabad for talks
on Afghanistan, India's foreign ministry spokesman Vikas Swarup
said on his Twitter page.
Top Pakistani foreign affairs official Sartaj Aziz said
Swaraj would meet him and Pakistani Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif.
"This is a good beginning, that the deadlock that was
present has to some extent been removed," Aziz, the prime
minister's adviser on security and foreign affairs, told
reporters.
The visit comes after the collapse of talks in August that
raised questions about the ability of the nuclear-armed rivals
to overcome animosity that has festered since their independence
from British rule almost seven decades ago.
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Sharif resumed
high-level contacts with a brief conversation at climate change
talks in Paris last week and their national security advisers
met in Bangkok on Sunday.
Kanwal Sibal, a former Indian foreign secretary, said the
foreign minister's visit showed the Modi government had softened
its hardline stance towards Pakistan after realising that the
lack of sustained talks yielded no returns.
"The countries can agree to disagree, but they will have to
start talking," Sibal said.
Taken by surprise, Indian opposition parties questioned the
government's on-off approach to talks and a former foreign
minister from Modi's party said the policy was being conducted
in the shadows.
Since taking office in 2014, Modi has authorised a more
robust approach to Pakistan, giving security forces the licence
to retaliate forcefully along their disputed border and
demanding an end to insurgent attacks in Indian territory.
Swaraj's visit is the first ministerial-level visit to
Pakistan since the then foreign minister, S.M. Krishna,
travelled to Islamabad in 2012, which was before Modi became
prime minister.
India and Pakistan have fought three wars since 1947, two of
them over the Himalayan region of Kashmir, which both claim in
full but rule in part.
India has for years accused Pakistan of backing separatist
Muslim rebels in India's part of Kashmir. Despite considerable
evidence, Pakistan denies the accusations and blames India
violating human rights in Kashmir and fomenting unrest in
Pakistan.
(Reporting By Andrew MacAskill and Rupam Jain Nair in New Delhi
and Asad Hashim in Islamabad; Editing by Robert Birsel)